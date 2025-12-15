Deputy hospitalized, hit by car while working crash

A deputy was hospitalized after being hit by a car in the line of duty, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office said the collision happened just before 7 p.m. Friday.

The deputy was finishing up working a crash on Highway 80, near Rose Road, when another vehicle struck the deputy.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is conscious, the sheriff’s office reported.

The crash is under investigation.

