  • Deputy charged with sexual battery; investigation launched

    Updated:

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockdale County deputy was arrested Friday and an investigation is underway. 

    The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Dedra Hall was charged with sexual battery. Officials said the arrest stemmed from a complaint with the office's Human Resources Department on April 12.

    An internal investigation has been launched and Hall has been placed on administrative leave.

    "It is unfortunate this incident has presented itself, however, I expect RCSO employees to work diligently to maintain and present a professional image, both on duty and off duty," Sheriff Eric J. Levett said.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories