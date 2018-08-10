Deputy charged with sexual battery; investigation launched

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockdale County deputy was arrested Friday and an investigation is underway.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Dedra Hall was charged with sexual battery. Officials said the arrest stemmed from a complaint with the office's Human Resources Department on April 12.
An internal investigation has been launched and Hall has been placed on administrative leave.
"It is unfortunate this incident has presented itself, however, I expect RCSO employees to work diligently to maintain and present a professional image, both on duty and off duty," Sheriff Eric J. Levett said.
#Breaking: We’ve confirmed the arrest of Rockdale County deputy Dedra Hall, for sexual battery. Stems from April HR complaint. Hall was arrested yesterday, bonded out, on admin leave pending investigation @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JTrjpUSULE— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) August 10, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}