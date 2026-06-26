Deputies wrangle snakes on 2 separate calls in metro Atlanta

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It’s not every day a deputy’s job description includes “snake wrangler,” but that’s exactly what happened this week in Barrow County.

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The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to two snake-related calls Tuesday after some unexpected reptilian guests decided to make themselves at home.

The first slithering visitor was spotted lounging on a resident’s front porch. The second, much larger, snake had settled into a homeowner’s garage.

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Deputy McIntosh and Deputy Arango answered the call. The pair safely captured both snakes and relocated them to a more suitable habitat away from neighborhood homes, keeping both residents and the reptiles out of harm’s way.

The sheriff’s office praised McIntosh and Arango for going above and beyond to serve the community, proving that whether it’s catching criminals or catching snakes, they’re ready for whatever the day brings.

Residents are reminded that if they encounter wildlife, it’s best to keep a safe distance and contact authorities rather than trying to handle the situation themselves.

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