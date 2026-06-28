Stabbing suspect dies in Clayton County jail from apparent suicide, Sheriff’s Office says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an apparent suicide of an inmate. Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said in a release this incident happened Thursday inside the jail’s medical housing unit.

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The inmate has been identified as 26-year-old Tyreak Delapierre. Officials say Delapierre was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a stabbing investigation at the 2400 block of Summercourt Drive.

Following a brief foot chase, Delapierre was taken into custody and was transported to the Clayton County Jail.

Sheriff Allen says Delapierre completed the standard intake and medical screening process and was assigned to the jail’s medical housing unit due to his reported medical history, which included a serious terminal illness for which he had recently received treatment at Emory University Hospital.

“On the morning of June 25, 2026, Delapierre was evaluated by jail medical physicians, who noted no immediate medical concerns requiring emergency intervention at that time,” according to the release.

At 12:05 p.m., the jail staff had their last documented interaction with Delapierre. During a routine check, he was found in the jail’s medical housing unit unresponsive at 1:52 p.m.

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Allen says that Delapierre was housed alone and did not have a roommate. He was found with a torn bedsheet tied around his neck.

According to Allen, jail personnel immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR and Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services arrived shortly after.

Delapierre was rushed to Southern Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“As Sheriff, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Delapierre during this difficult time. Every loss of life in our custody is taken seriously. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to conducting a thorough, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into this incident. We will continue to cooperate fully with our investigative partners, and additional information will be released as appropriate while preserving the integrity of the ongoing investigation.,” Allen said.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office following completion of the autopsy and all associated forensic examinations.

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