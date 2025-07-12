Deputies shoot, kill man they say aimed a shotgun at them, GBI investigating

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a 63-year-old man.

On Friday, at about 8:35 p.m., the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Leslie Street regarding a domestic dispute.

Deputies spoke with a woman who told them that Arval Gross of Thomson was inside the home.

Deputies entered the home to speak with Gross and saw him in a hallway.

According to deputies, Gross was holding a shotgun and raised it towards the deputies.

Two deputies fired shots at Gross, hitting him. No deputies were injured.

Gross died at the scene. His body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, where an autopsy will be performed.

