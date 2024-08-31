Deputies searching for driver they say tried abducting a teen in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Oconee County deputies are searching for a driver who they say tried kidnapping a teenager on Saturday.

According to the teenager, he was walking along Cemetery Road at Hwy. 441 when a newer model gray Toyota Tacoma pulling a trailer pulled up alongside him.

The driver, who was described as a heavy-set man in his mid-30s wearing a yellow shirt and gray baseball cap, asked the teenager if he wanted to do a job and make some money.

While the teen was talking to the driver, the driver grabbed onto his arm.

The teen was able to pull himself free and run away.

The sheriff’s office shared photos with Channel 2 Action News of a similar truck and trailer to the suspect’s.

The truck was last seen heading north on Hwy. 441 towards Athens.

Anyone who sees the truck or knows who this man may be should call investigators at 706-769-3945.

