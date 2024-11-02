Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl who vanished on Halloween

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Butts County are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they say vanished on Halloween.

The teenager, identified only as Abby, was last seen around midnight on Oct. 31 in the area of Hwy. 36 near George Tate Drive.

Details on her disappearance are limited.

Anyone who know where Abby is or who sees her should call the Jackson Police Department at 770-775-8232

