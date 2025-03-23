Deputies search home in rural GA town, seize illegal drugs

JACKSON, Ga. — Deputies in a rural Georgia town conducted a search warrant on a man’s house and arrested him after finding various illegal drugs.

Deputies executed the warrant at 110 Smoltz Court in Jackson, Georgia after undercover deputies had been working several weeks on a case.

Antonio Strickland of Jackson was charged with the sale of methamphetamine, the sale of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and the sale of marijuana.

During their search, deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy, Xanax, THC wax, THC oil, and Oxycodone, which possibly contains fentanyl.

He was charged with possession of all of those drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group