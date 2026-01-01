Deputies prevent contraband delivery at Georgia prison using drone on Christmas Eve

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in a central Georgia county stopped a delivery of contraband items to a prison while performing a traffic stop.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a stopped vehicle just before 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve when they found a man asleep at the wheel and in an intersection on Georgia Highway 300.

When deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Hunter Watson, they found him with a handgun under his leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw “numerous indicators consistent with an attempted ‘prison drop,’ an illegal operation involving the delivery of contraband” using drones.

When deputies searched the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said they found large amounts of tobacco, vape devices, alcoholic drinks, drone batteries and other items “frequently associated with prison drop activity.”

The deputies also found what is suspected to be marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Watson told deputies that he’d recently used methamphetamine and said he was paid to transport the items to another location.

Deputies arrested Watson for trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon, possessing a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug related objects.

Watson was taken to the Crisp County Jail after his arrest.

