Deputies arrest man accused of shooting 2, killing 1 south of metro Atlanta

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they have a man in custody for the shootings of two 19-year-olds.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in the 400 block of Hardwick Drive and got called in to the Macon-Bibb County Emergency 911 Center at 8:50 p.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Dantwan Wynes dead from a gunshot wound.

Another 19-year-old, who was not identified by deputies, was also found shot nearby and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office said he was listed in critical but stable condition on Saturday.

During their investigation, 18-year-old Zay’vion Jackson was identified as a suspect and was taken to law enforcement by members of his family.

The sheriff’s office said after further investigation, Jackson was taken to the bibb County Law Enforcement Center, where he was charged with criminal at tempt to commit armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and felony murder.

Jackson is being held without bond and the sheriff’s office investigation remains underway, with additional charges pending.

