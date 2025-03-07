Deputies arrest armed man accused of harassing multiple women at GA park

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office took a man armed with a gun into custody after they were called to stop him from harassing women at a park.

According to deputies, the man was at Amerson River Park “harassing women walking on the trail” on March 3.

Body camera footage from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shows the man dressed in what appears to be a safety vest.

When they approached the man, he pulled a handgun out of his pocket. Deputies said he became “verbally combative.”

He identified himself as Eugene Andre Carswell, Jr. and asked deputies if they “wanted to go see God today.”

He warned them not to touch him, saying he “felt burned” by deputies who were making contact and said they were causing a scene, but that he was not.

As he argued with officers, deputies saw his weapon and drew their own firearms. Carswell then asked deputies not to shoot him, before running away to his car and trying to leave the park.

He was later forcefully stopped while attempting to drive away from the park and refusing to get out of his car.

Deputies said they eventually removed him from the Honda he was driving. They took him to the bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

He was charged with terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and disorderly conduct.

Jail records show he is still in custody at the county detention facility. He has not been awarded bond, the records show.

