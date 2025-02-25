Denny’s joins Waffle House in adding egg surcharges

SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — It may cost you more to get eggs at another popular breakfast chain.

Denny’s confirmed Monday that it is adding a temporary surcharge to meals that include eggs. In a statement to ABC News, the company cited the nationwide egg shortage and rising costs, but the surcharges will vary by location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that includes eggs. This pricing decision is market-by-market, and restaurant-by-restaurant due to the regional impacts of the egg shortage,” the statement read.

“Denny’s remains committed to providing our guests with delicious meals they love at the value they expect. We do our best to plan ahead with our vendors on items like eggs to minimize the impact market volatility has on our costs and menu pricing,” the statement continued.

TRENDING STORIES:

Denny’s is the latest breakfast chain to implement an egg surcharge. Waffle House, whose headquarters are in Gwinnett County, added a 50-cent per egg surcharges earlier this month.

“The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (Bird Flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices. Consumers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions,” Waffle House said in a statement. “Rather than increasing prices across the menu, this is a temporary targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices.”

Denny’s did not confirm how much its surcharges will be. The chain currently operates 10 locations in Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group