This is when we’ll see our next chance of widespread rain, strong storms

ATLANTA — Get ready for a stretch of some nice weather.

“We’ll be near 70 on Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’re going to push up into the low and even some mid-70s,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Nitz said there could be a few isolated showers on Thursday as a front pushes through but we aren’t going to see any significant rain until well into next week.

“By the middle of next week, we’re talking about around Wednesday, will be our next chance of widespread, heavy rain,” Nitz said.

With that rain is the potential for some strong storms.

A mild evening in store for your Monday Here's Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz with a look at your Monday night forecast.

