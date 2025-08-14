Delta rolls out app bag drop at Hartsfield-Jackson, 3 other airports

Delta Air Lines is rolling out a faster bag process for the next time you fly out of the world’s busiest airport.

The Atlanta-based airline now offers an “app bag drop” at four airports, including Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Customers who check in on the app and just need to print bag tags and drop of the bags can skip the main lines. Delta says this will streamline the process for app users and cut down the lines.

Passengers must have the app downloaded to use this feature. App bag drop will also be available at Delta’s other regional hubs in Boston, Detroit and Seattle.

Delta says it will also streamline how customs works for certain international flights after working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and governments in the U.K. and South Korea.

Customers who fly from Incheon, South Korea or London Heathrow to Atlanta will be able to go straight to their connecting flight without having to recheck their bags at customers. Delta says the partnership will save passengers up to 25 minutes.

Delta says customers connecting at Hartsfield-Jackson from Heathrow can also save up to 45 minutes by bypassing additional TSA screenings. Passengers must be enrolled though in Global Entry or use the Mobile Passport Control app.

