Delta pilot arrested in cockpit after landing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has suspended a pilot after he was arrested on child sex crime charges.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Homeland Security boarded a plane immediately after landing at San Francisco International Airport and arrested Rustom Bhagwagar, 34.

The sheriff’s office says they began investigating Bhagwagar and allegations of sex crimes against a child in April.

Investigators learned that Bhagwagar was scheduled to fly into San Francisco from Minneapolis on Saturday night.

He was arrested on five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 and is being held on a $5 million bail.

Delta shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that confirmed their “zero tolerance” for illegal behavior.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement. We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation.”

