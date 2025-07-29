1 dead after early shooting in Henry County neighborhood

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a Henry County neighborhood.

The shooting happened off Howell Drive early Tuesday morning.

A Channel 2 Action News crew spotted a body being loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 7 a.m. Henry County police later confirmed that one person died in the shooting.

Crime scene tape is currently blocking the street as investigators collect evidence.

Neighbors describe the gunfire and show us the damage done to their property, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

