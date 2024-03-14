Delta flight to NYC diverts to Atlanta over ‘unruly passengers’

A Delta flight traveling from Dallas to New York was diverted to Atlanta’s airport Thrusday to have two unruly customers removed.

Delta officials said the incident happened on Delta Flight 420, which was headed to John F. Kennedy International Airport. The flight took off at Dallas/Fort Worth at 12:15 p.m. CDT and was supposed to land in New York at 4:30 p.m.

An emergency was declared to help air traffic control get the aircraft in safely.

The plane landed in Atlanta around 3:30 p.m. and is expected to resume flying to JFK this afternoon.

Delta did not say what happened on the flight or identify the two unruly passengers. It’s unclear if they are facing charges.

There were 92 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants on the plane.

The FBI is investigating.

A spokesman for the FBI told Channel 2 Action News that the situation is fluid and that officials were still getting passengers off the plane.

The airline issued a statement Thursday, writing:

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end. We appreciate the civility and understanding of the remainder of our Dallas to New York customers and apologize for the delay in their travels.”

