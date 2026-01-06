DeKalb neighbors frustrated as apartment complex becomes trash dumping ground

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Trash has been accumulating for weeks at The Hills at Fairington apartment complex in Stonecrest, leading to unbearable odors and community complaints.

A contractor hired to address the issue has noted that illegal dumping has persisted due to the high cost of landfill fees.

The contractor, Tony Harden, mentioned that the ongoing cleanup efforts have been ongoing for at least four days, but a full dumpster remains on site. Harden explained that due to the absence of a gated entrance, the complex is vulnerable to unauthorized dumping by outsiders.

Harden, who was contracted by the property manager, indicated that the expenses associated with disposing of trash at landfills are contributing to illegal dumping problems in the area.

“What happens is the cost of dumping at the landfill is so expensive. These folks hire people to do their cleanup. They take it and dump (it) in the woods or they find a place they can dump and get away with it,” Harden said.

Neighbors have reported that the smell from the trash has been unbearable, with concerns about health and safety. Some residents expressed frustration that they have to endure these conditions for an extended period.

The decision to clean up was initiated after community members reached out for help, as trash piled up, creating an unsightly and hazardous environment.

Harden remarked, “We’ve been picking it up for the last four days and somebody keeps dropping the trash.”

This indicates that despite clean-up efforts, the problem of littering in the community persists.

Harden suggested that the property manager might put up security cameras or hire security personnel to deter future dumping. This strategy could help mitigate the illegal dumping issue that has caused distress for residents.

The out-of-state property owners have yet to respond to inquiries about their strategy moving forward regarding the trash situation, leaving residents anxious about the potential for future dumping incidents. Security measures may be on the table, but specific plans are still unclear.

