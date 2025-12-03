DeKalb man sentenced for mailing meth pills

BRIDGEPORT, CT. — A Lithonia man was sentenced to years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine pills to Connecticut, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Connecticut announced Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Tyrone Brown, 33, of Lithonia, to 10 years in prison with five years of supervised release.

This comes after Brown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on Sept. 2.

According to court documents, between January 2022 and March 2024, Brown mailed parcels containing methamphetamine pills from Georgia to New Haven, Conn.

Investigators identified 79 suspicious parcels shipped from Brown to Gregory Grant and others in New Haven during the conspiracy, officials said.

In January 2023, a court-authorized search of an intercepted parcel revealed over four kilograms of multicolored methamphetamine pills and a gun. Brown was arrested on April 7, and a search of his home uncovered numerous pills and a handgun, authorities said.

He has been detained since his arrest.

Grant, associated with the parcels, pleaded guilty on March 12 and is currently detained while awaiting sentencing.

