DeKalb County

Would-be car thief shoots at owner, misses and hits accomplice instead, DeKalb police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Shooting at Crescent Ridge Ct in DeKalb

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was shot by his partner in crime while trying to steal a car.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning showed you the scene off 5900 block of Crescent Ridge Court as police investigated Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police received reports of a person shot around 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was one of four people trying to steal a car. When the car’s owner came out to confront them, one of the suspects opened fire at the car’s owner, but shot one of the would-be thieves instead.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not provide details on his condition.

Their investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

1 of 2 teens killed in Woodstock crash died on his 18th birthday, friends say

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read