Would-be car thief shoots at owner, misses and hits accomplice instead, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was shot by his partner in crime while trying to steal a car.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning showed you the scene off 5900 block of Crescent Ridge Court as police investigated Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police received reports of a person shot around 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was one of four people trying to steal a car. When the car’s owner came out to confront them, one of the suspects opened fire at the car’s owner, but shot one of the would-be thieves instead.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not provide details on his condition.

Their investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

1 of 2 teens killed in Woodstock crash died on his 18th birthday, friends say

©2023 Cox Media Group