Would-be car thief shoots at owner, misses and hits accomplice instead, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was shot by his partner in crime while trying to steal a car.
Channel 2 Action News This Morning showed you the scene off 5900 block of Crescent Ridge Court as police investigated Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police received reports of a person shot around 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the man was one of four people trying to steal a car. When the car’s owner came out to confront them, one of the suspects opened fire at the car’s owner, but shot one of the would-be thieves instead.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Level 3 severe weather threat with possibility of tornadoes and damaging winds on Friday
- 2 metro Atlanta brothers killed, 1 fighting for his life after crash, family says
- Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski announces departure from WALR
The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not provide details on his condition.
Their investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group