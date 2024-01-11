Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski announces departure from WALR

ATLANTA — Legendary Atlanta radio host Frank Ski has announced his departure from WALR-CMG.

Ski and WALR had agreed to part ways after his three-year run in Atlanta, according to the Wednesday announcement.

“Though it’s going to be difficult parting ways with all my friends at CMG, I’m really excited about starting a new chapter in Atlanta,” Ski said in a statement. “I’m equally excited about expanding my syndication to even greater heights and really super serving all our affiliates. Radio continues to motivate me every day as I feel a responsibility to help educate and entertain our communities while also giving back and making a difference.”

He did not comment on what his “new chapter” will entail.

In his announcement, Ski teased his book “Inspirational Vitamin,” which is based off his radio career and two full-length musical albums.

“Frank has positively impacted listeners and communities all across Atlanta,” said Jaleigh Long, VP & Market Manager for Cox Media Group’s Atlanta Radio. “I want to personally thank Frank for all that he’s done to inform, entertain and elevate the people we serve. He lived CMG’s purpose and made a positive difference.”

In addition to “The Frank Ski Show” in the morning, which started in 1985, he hosts a nationally syndicated afternoon show on WHUR in Washington, D.C.

Wednesday morning was Ski’s last day on air.

