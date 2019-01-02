Woman's body found next to path in DeKalb park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was shot and killed before being left in a DeKalb County park, officials said Monday.
Someone jogging through Glen Emerald Park on Bouldercrest Road discovered the body lying next to a path, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. Emanuel McCown said.
McCown said she was “killed by a gunshot,” and has not been identified.
We're working to learn more about the details of the homicide investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
