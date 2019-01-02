  • Woman's body found next to path in DeKalb park

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was shot and killed before being left in a DeKalb County park, officials said Monday.

    Someone jogging through Glen Emerald Park on Bouldercrest Road discovered the body lying next to a path, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. Emanuel McCown said.

    McCown said she was “killed by a gunshot,” and has not been identified.

