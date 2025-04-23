Woman, toddler rushed to hospital after train hits vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are hospitalized after a vehicle collided with a train in DeKalb County, according to police.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday at a crossing in the 1100 block of S Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.
DeKalb County police said officers found a train had hit a vehicle when they arrived.
A woman and toddler inside the vehicle were rushed to local hospitals with moderate injuries, police said.
DKPD is investigating what led up to the crash.
