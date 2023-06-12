Woman stabs man in self-defense during home invasion, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a stabbing.

Authorities said officers received reports of a person stabbed at a home on Flat Shoals Road early Monday.

When officers arrived, they were met by a woman who said a man had broken into her home and began assaulting her.

The victim told police she knew the suspect.

In an act of self-defense, the victim said she stabbed the suspect.

Officers arrested the suspect and charged him with six counts of home invasion.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Police have not said what led to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

