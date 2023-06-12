First responders pull 15-year-old drowning victim from Ga. lake, authorities say

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the death of a teen who drowned over the weekend.

Crisp County Sheriff officials said at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched to Georgia Veterans State Park after receiving reports of a possible drowning between the beach and the medical ramp.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At 4:55 p.m., authorities recovered a 15-year-old boy from Lake Blackshear.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s identity has not been released.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones as they experience this unimaginable loss. I greatly appreciate the outpour of assistance received from local and neighboring first responders,” Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said.

Authorities have not released information regarding what led to the drowning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man reportedly drowns after jumping into Lake Allatoona for sunglasses Game Wardens responding to reports of a possible drowning on Lake Allatoona say a man on board a boat with friends fell off the boat, disappearing under water.

©2022 Cox Media Group