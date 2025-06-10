Woman charged with murder after DeKalb baby dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman faces multiple charges after a baby died in DeKalb County.

Tamara Salter remains in jail with no bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 4, DeKalb county police said it responded to a call about a baby who was unresponsive at 4400 Glenwood Road.

The baby was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared the child dead.

Police arrested Salter and charged her with murder, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

TRENDING STORIES

Police have not released the baby’s exact age or what led up to his or her death. Court records show that there are no upcoming hearings for Salter.

Channel 2 Action News has requested the warrants for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group