Woman celebrates her 88th birthday at Waffle House in the sweetest way

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Sometimes, the best birthday presents are the ones you give to others.
NewsChopper 2 Reporter Jason Durden and his pilot stumbled on an incredibly sweet moment Friday when when they stopped by a Chamblee Waffle House: An elderly woman was passing out cupcakes and ice cream to employees.
Durden asked a waitress what the woman was doing and the answer will give you feels:
"She said this nice lady turns 88 tomorrow and every year for her birthday (she) brings treats to celebrate with the employees," Durden says.
Birthdays are all about sharing the day with family and friends -- and everyone knows that in the south, your local Waffle House employees are like family!
My pilot and I went to @WaffleHouse for lunch and I noticed this woman giving the employees cupcakes and ice cream. Asked our waitress why and she said this nice lady turns 88 tomorrow and every year for her birthday brings treats to celebrate with the employees. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wLv5f7xmSn— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) August 24, 2018
