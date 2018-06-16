Woman attacked walking out of gas station

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police have charged a man after surveillance video shows him attacking a woman outside a Brookhaven gas station.
It happened at a convenience store along Buford Highway.
Surveillance video shows the man beat the woman until a group of men stop the attack.
Police say he also tried burn her with a lighter.
How police say the woman's husband cracked the case, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
