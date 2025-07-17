Woman accusing Lithonia officer of sexual assault ‘crushed’ he won’t be charged

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by an off-duty officer says it crushed her when she learned prosecutors are not pursuing charges against him.

“It’s like a punch in the gut,” Amanda Taylor told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Taylor says she had been preparing for the day she would take the witness stand and testify against the officer she says sexually assaulted her.

“I’m ready to get on the stand,” she said. “I’m ready to voice how I’m feeling and what this has done to me.”

Now that won’t happen after Taylor says an assistant district attorney told her they didn’t have enough evidence to proceed with a case.

Taylor says she got a call from the Henry County DA’s office informing her it would not pursue charges against Lithonia Reserve Officer Brandon Simpson.

“And it just crushed me,” she said.

Taylor says this all began when she was distraught after fighting with her child’s father last year. She says she stopped Simpson, who was off-duty and in his uniform on I-75 near I-675.

Taylor says he agreed to follow her home to make sure she got there safely.

“And I feel like that was the worst night of my life,” she said.

Once there, she says he sexually assaulted her in her driveway. Simpson told investigators the sex was consensual.

She says the DA’s office claim that there may not be enough evidence could be because officers didn’t send her to get a rape kit that night.

She feels like the investigation was poorly done, and so does her attorney.

“I want people to call them and say reopen this case. Take it to a grand jury. Help Amanda Taylor get justice,” attorney Dexter Wimbish said.

Taylor believes Simpson needs to be locked up. Jones reached out to the DA for a comment but did not hear back.

Simpson also could not be reached.

