Widow of security guard killed at consulate wants to why his accused killer is free

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The widow of a security guard killed at the Honduran Consulate expressed dismay on Tuesday after learning her husband’s alleged killer had been released on bond, even as a grand jury moved forward with murder charges.

“I was very surprised it was granted. I was surprised that it was a low amount,” said Lisa Clark, whose husband Jesus Loera was killed in January while working security at the consulate in DeKalb County.

Prosecutors say Jose Olmo-Rosado shot and killed Loera, 45, while attempting to enter the consulate. Another person was injured by the shooting, according to Doraville police.

Despite objections from DeKalb County prosecutors, Superior Court Judge Mathew Robins granted Olmo-Rosado a $25,000 bond on Jan. 29. The suspect bonded out the next day.

“Someone who did this to him is out walking around,” Clark told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The defense attorney for Olmo-Rosado argued that his client is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk. However, Clark says her grief has been compounded by knowing the accused killer isn’t in custody while awaiting trial.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced that a grand jury had indicted Olmo-Rosado on murder and additional charges. The indictment means he will face an arraignment in the coming weeks.

Clark remembers her husband as someone who put others first, even in his final moments. “He just did all he could,” she said. “I’m just so angry about his murder.”

Despite her frustration with the judicial process, Clark remains hopeful for justice.

“I hope that there is a trial soon, and I hope that he is convicted,” she said.

At last check, Olmo-Rosado was not yet in custody despite the indictment on Tuesday. It’s unclear when he is expected to face a judge for his arraignment.

