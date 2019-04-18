DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say rapper Qamar Akee Williams, known as Q Money, was arrested in metro Atlanta on murder charges after turning himself in Thursday.
Williams is accused of shooting and killing Calvin Alexander Chappell in Decatur on April 15.
Williams, of Ohio, was taken into custody in DeKalb County and is behind held on a felony murder charge. Police say he shot Chappell with a handgun at a Decatur home earlier this week.
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
Police said Williams was arrested without incident.
