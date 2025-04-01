‘We regret to inform you:’ Now-ex CDC workers say they’re upset with cuts after years of service

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Major cuts across the federal government from the Department of Health and Human Services led to hundreds of employees at the Centers for Disease and Control being cut on Tuesday.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to several CDC workers who say they were among those who were cut.

Eileen Bell, who was months away from retirement, says she was included in the mass cuts on Tuesday morning.

“It would have been 20 years October 1st,” said Bell. “I came in, so about 6:30, I saw that ‘We regret to inform you that you have been RIF’d notice today.’”

Hundreds across the CDC at the campus on Clifton Road and at the campus in Chamblee got that same email Tuesday morning. Starting with “I regret to inform you” and telling them this is no reflection of their service, performance or conduct, but they’re now on administrative leave.

“What do you do after that? And I’m a wartime veteran. I served in Desert Storm. We’re told that veterans aren’t going to initially be affected, they would be on the bottom. Well, that wasn’t the case,” said Bell.

Bell said the emotions came when she saw her co-workers.

“After seeing after seeing everybody upset, it got me in that space. In the hallway, in the elevators, in the lobby.”

Bell is one of thousands who are set to be cut from the CDC by the Department of Health and Human Services. One source said that out of the CDC’s 10 centers, six of them experienced cuts.

“Although my faith is strong as a Jehovah’s witness, I know this will pass, but in the moment you’re still upset,” added Bell.

Bell said they were told they will have pay and benefits through June 2.

Channel 2 Action News hasn’t been able to learn an exact number of how many were cut today.

The workers who remain say they’re nervous and are unsure what will happen if and when there is another round of cuts.

