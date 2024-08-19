‘We heard a big boom:’ Several homes damaged in DeKalb County after Sunday evening storm

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Multiple homes in DeKalb County were damaged after storms on Sunday evening.

Neighbors say they’re still feeling numb after the violent storm. The high winds Sunday uprooted large trees up and down Pleas Drive and the next block over.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke with a couple of residents, including Betty Jackson who was injured during the storm.

Jackson survived, and so did India Carter.

“I was trapped in the house,” Carter said.

Trapped by trees that violent winds brought down on her home. The storm raced through the neighborhood around 4 p.m. Sunday.

“It started to hail and we heard a big boom,” neighbor Adrian Robinson said.

That boom was the huge oak that cut Jackson’s’ house in two. Firefighters used a winch to lift it off of her. She was able to walk out but Carter says she will spend a second night in the hospital.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before in my life,” neighbor Kirk Sellers said.

Sellers say there was so much hail, that’s all you could see.

“It could have been worse than that, but we’re all blessed,” Sellers said.

