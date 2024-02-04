Water service restored in DeKalb after over 24 hours of repairs; boil water advisory still in effect

DEKALB COUNTY — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management officials confirmed that the water main break on McLendon Drive has been repaired.

DWM told Channel 2 Action News crews restored customer service on McLendon Drive at 3 a.m. Sunday after completing the repairs.

Crews have been working on the water main break since Friday morning.

DWM officials added that customers in the affected area may have brown water from their faucets. To fix this, officials said customers can run the faucets inside and outside their homes and businesses to clear their internal plumbing.

Although water service has been restored, a boil water advisory is still in effect to ensure the water is safe to drink. Officials said the advisory would be lifted once the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has reviewed the water quality data.

The areas affected by the advisory are the area bounded by Scott Boulevard on the north, Avondale Road through Old Rockbridge Road on the south, Interstate 285 on the east and DeKalb Industrial Way on the west.

DWM added that customers can pick up bottled water near the intersection of McLendon Drive and North Avenue while under the advisory.

