Water main break shuts down road in Dunwoody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have shut down a road in Dunwoody to repair a water main break.

Dunwoody police say Chamblee Dunwoody Road is shut down between Dunwoody Knoll Drive and St. Andrews Circle Friday.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields learned the road will stay closed for a few hours.

Shields says the best alternate routes are Roberts Drive, Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Spalding Drive.

