Water main break shuts down road in Dunwoody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have shut down a road in Dunwoody to repair a water main break.
Dunwoody police say Chamblee Dunwoody Road is shut down between Dunwoody Knoll Drive and St. Andrews Circle Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields learned the road will stay closed for a few hours.
Shields says the best alternate routes are Roberts Drive, Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Spalding Drive.
Stay with Channel 2 Action News This Morning for the latest.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Explosion rocks Villa Rica after outbuilding at ammo supply shop catches fire
- Boat found circling on Allatoona Lake with no one on board
- Drugs, cheeseburgers: Raid inside Fulton County Jail reveals contraband operation, officials say
©2025 Cox Media Group