Water main break impacting hundreds of customers in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break is impacting hundreds of customers in DeKalb County.
Watershed management crews are currently working on a 6-inch water main that broke at 3858 Covington Highway near Redan Road.
County officials say service will be interrupted for about 300 customers. They did not have a timetable for when the water will be back to normal.
Bottled water will be handed out at the Circle K gas station on Covington Hwy starting at 10 a.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews continue their work.
