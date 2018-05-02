Pavement buckling due to water main break on busy road in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are working to repair a watermain in DeKalb County.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The water main break happened on LaVista Road near Midvale Road Wednesday morning.
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings talked to neighbors who said they have seen water rushing in the area since 3:30 a.m.
Homeowners are worried too about trees collapsing because of all the rushing water. They tell me it’s been like this since 3:30am. pic.twitter.com/vlWi1IiMdc— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) May 2, 2018
Dekalb County watershed crews are on the scene now. pic.twitter.com/mRsaidnl9p— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) May 2, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- GBI seizes hundreds of marijuana plants from warehouse in massive drug bust
- 'Get over it' GOP gubernatorial candidate responds to critics of controversial ad
- Gunmen kick down family's door, fires shot during violent home invasion
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}