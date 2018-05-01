  • Violent, extreme video exposes YouTube Kids' dark side

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Does your child use YouTube Kids? If so, they might have already fallen victim to a disturbing online trend without you knowing. 

    Inappropriate videos have infiltrated the app, often showing popular children's characters in violent, even sexual scenarios. 

    “When I had put something on the screen, it was Elsa and Ana, and I came in to see what I was hearing and it was Elsa delivering a baby for Ana,” said mother Jennifer Mclean. “Just totally inappropriate, it was like she was on a table, legs spread.”

    Horrified, Mclean did some digging and found more than she ever wanted to see: Sexual content, drug use, violence.

    We're talking to child psychology experts about the impact to kids, on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Violent, extreme video exposes YouTube Kids' dark side

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video shows moment GSU officer opened fire on man who police say attacked her

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas leak causes evacuations in West Midtown

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fulton County may owe homeowners millions in property tax dollars

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunmen kick down family's door, fires shot during violent home invasion