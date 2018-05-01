Violent, extreme video exposes YouTube Kids' dark side

ATLANTA - Does your child use YouTube Kids? If so, they might have already fallen victim to a disturbing online trend without you knowing.
Inappropriate videos have infiltrated the app, often showing popular children's characters in violent, even sexual scenarios.
“When I had put something on the screen, it was Elsa and Ana, and I came in to see what I was hearing and it was Elsa delivering a baby for Ana,” said mother Jennifer Mclean. “Just totally inappropriate, it was like she was on a table, legs spread.”
Horrified, Mclean did some digging and found more than she ever wanted to see: Sexual content, drug use, violence.
