Victim says he was shot trying to break up an argument in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting victim arrived at a hospital in DeKalb County early Sunday morning after being shot while trying to stop an argument between two other people, he says.

The incident occurred around 2:39 a.m. in the 1800 block of Wellborn Road. DeKalb County officers said they responded to Emory Hillandale Hospital on a report of a shooting victim who arrived there.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening, according to DeKalb County police.

The identities of the victim and the individuals involved in the argument have not been disclosed. The reason for the argument is also unknown.

There is no information available regarding any arrests related to the incident.

