DeKalb County

Veterans nonprofit to hold rally after man given bond in DeKalb Co. shooting death of former soldier

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Trial set to begin for former officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran Robert Olsen and Anthony Hill

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — In March, a former DeKalb County Police officer, who was convicted after shooting an killing a mentally ill veteran, had his conviction overturned.

Facing a new trial, a court announced Robert Chip Olsen, accused of killing the unarmed and naked Anthony Hill in 2015, was awarded a bond.

Due to the awarding of bond to Olsen, a nonprofit group called Justice 4 Veterans said it would be holding a news briefing Friday morning in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Olsen was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years, with 12 year to be served in prison, though he was not convicted of murder. Hill was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was fatally shot on March 9, 2015.

The Justice 4 Veteran briefing is expected to happen at 11 a.m.

