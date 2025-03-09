Used tires set on fire outside of DeKalb County business, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a business fire, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Fire officials say just before 10 p.m., they received a call about a possible tire shop at Covington Drive and Midway Road.

When they arrived, they found used tires outside of the business were set on fire and spread to the structure. Capt. Jaeson Daniels, DKFR PIO says it is unclear if the business was operable.

The fire has been extinguished, according to Capt. Daniels.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer says DeKalb County Police are on scene and have a man in custody on scene.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DKPD to learn more about the person in custody and if the person was involved in the fire being set.

