Tucker City Council to discuss increasing Parks and Recreation fees

TUCKER, Ga. — At Monday’s Tucker City Council meeting, council members will discuss and potentially vote on approving increases to the current Parks and Recreation fees.

According to documents in the council agenda for Monday evening, the fiscal year 2026 fee schedule could be updated to show “modest fee increases” in an effort to have more programming, maintain facility quality and make Tucker’s usage rates “align” with regional benchmarks.

The new fees will be discussed at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City officials said in council documents that since the city established their Parks and Recreation department in 2020, fees had been mostly unchanged, aside from expanded programming and higher movie rental rates due to “industry-related disruptions.”

As far as fees compared to other regional peers, Tucker analyzed the fees in Decatur, Doraville, Brookhaven, Snellville and Sandy Springs in relation to their own.

TRENDING STORIES:

The comparison showed that "Tucker’s fees are generally competitive and, in many cases, lower than those of similar cities" but officials say they need to increase fees to "address rising operational costs associated with program expansion, community growth, and increased staffing needs."

The city is considering an $8 per Equivalent Residential Unit per month fee for stormwater utility, an increase from the $6 per Equivalent Residential Unit per month fee that was enacted in July 2023.

An Equivalent Residential Unit is the average amount of impervious surface area on a typical single-family residential property in DeKalb County.

The average amount of space in the county calculated as a single ERU is 3,000 square feet of any surface that water cannot soak into.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group