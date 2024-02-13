Trio, including twin brothers, heading to prison for robbing DeKalb man, shooting him as he ran away

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced that the last of three defendants has been sentenced to prison for his role in an armed robbery and shooting.

In October 2021, a man met up with Christin Scales, 24, in a parking lot to pay her for sex, according to prosecutors. When she began to stall, the man became annoyed and tried to leave.

When he did, twin brothers, 30-year-old Donnell and Darnell Reed, approached him with guns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Donnell Reed hit the man with a gun and demanded his car keys. He and Scales drove off in the victim’s car and left Darnell Reed holding the victim at gunpoint. They abandoned the car an rummaged through it.

While they were gone, the victim tried getting Darnell Reed’s gun from him. The gun went off and struck Darnell Reed in the finger and thigh, prosecutors say.

The victim tried running away, but Darnell Reed shot him in the back. The victim began shouting for help and neighbors and a MARTA bus driver called 911.

Surveillance cameras from the complex captured Darnell Reed limping to a unit owned by his mother and sister.

TRENDING STORIES:

A DeKalb County jury convicted all three of them on Jan. 29.

Donnell Reed was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a first time probationer. He was sentenced to 45 years, with 35 to serve in prison and 10 on probation.

Darnell Reed was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 to serve in prison and 10 on probation.

Scales was convicted of armed robbery. She was sentenced to 15 years, with 10 to serve in prison and five on probation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police searching for suspect connected to deadly shooting outside Zaxby’s in DeKalb County Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

©2023 Cox Media Group