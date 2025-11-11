Tributes pour in for veterans as city of Brookhaven hosts annual ceremony

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The city of Brookhaven honored veterans, including 15 city employees, during a ceremony held on Veterans Day at the new City Centre Building.

The event, attended by local officials and community members, aimed to connect the city’s past, present, and future while recognizing the sacrifices made by veterans.

“The reason that we have our life and have our liberties is because of their service and their sacrifice,” said Mayor John Park during the ceremony.

City councilwoman Madeleine Simmons, whose father served as a Navy doctor, emphasized the importance of giving back to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice by enlisting. Her children opened the program with a prayer, adding a personal touch to the event.

Richard Alexander, a city employee who lost his father in Vietnam, expressed gratitude for all soldiers, both those who survived and those who did not.

“I’m extremely blessed by all the soldiers...the ones that made it and the ones that passed on,” he said.

Sergeant. Gerald Thomson, a Brookhaven police officer and veteran, shared his experiences, stating the discomfort many veterans feel when thanked for their service.

“A lot of us, it makes us uncomfortable when people say thank you...and it shouldn’t, but it does,” he said, reflecting on his four tours of duty after enlisting shortly after Sept. 11.

The ceremony also featured handwritten cards from a local Girl Scout troop, with messages of love and appreciation for veterans. One card simply read, “Dear Vet... I love you,” capturing the sentiment of the community.

