Tree falls on I-285, smashing into pickup truck during rush hour

    By: Lauren Pozen

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes of I-285 have reopened in DeKalb County Thursday morning after a tree fell, busted through a barrier wall and hit three vehicles.

    A pickup truck took the brunt of the impact.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was at the scene Thursday morning. 

    The driver lost control and spun out when the tree came down across the southbound lanes south of U.S. 78 at Church Street, DeKalb police Lt. C. Howard told AJC.com.

    The pickup truck driver was taken to a local hospital with complaints of injuries.

    Multiple right southbound lanes were closed at times south of U.S. 78 while authorities worked to clear the tree debris.

    The exit ramp to East Ponce de Leon Avenue was also closed. 

    The ramp reopened about 8:15 a.m., and the travel lanes reopened about an hour later, according to WSB’s Triple Team Traffic.

    The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report. 

