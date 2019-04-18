Tree falls on I-285, smashing into pickup truck during rush hour

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes of I-285 have reopened in DeKalb County Thursday morning after a tree fell, busted through a barrier wall and hit three vehicles.
A pickup truck took the brunt of the impact.
A witness sent us this. it's from highway 285 S. where a huge tree crashed through the barrier wall and fell onto The highway. GDOT told me no one was hurt. Traffic backed up pretty bad near East Ponce De Leon in Dekalb as crews remove debris, but the off ramp there is now open pic.twitter.com/l6XghmSxYe— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 18, 2019
The driver lost control and spun out when the tree came down across the southbound lanes south of U.S. 78 at Church Street, DeKalb police Lt. C. Howard told AJC.com.
The pickup truck driver was taken to a local hospital with complaints of injuries.
Multiple right southbound lanes were closed at times south of U.S. 78 while authorities worked to clear the tree debris.
The exit ramp to East Ponce de Leon Avenue was also closed.
The ramp reopened about 8:15 a.m., and the travel lanes reopened about an hour later, according to WSB’s Triple Team Traffic.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Dekalb Co.; Sky Copter View: Tree Down:/Debris Removal: I-285/sb (inner loop) at Church St. (exit 40) two right lanes remain Closed, but at times All Lanes are Blocked. Heavy Delays. https://t.co/MhPvicYKPN #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/dsrjlfoAlv— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) April 18, 2019
