Thousands enjoy annual butterfly festival in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Thousands of people attended the Dunwoody Butterfly Festival over the weekend.

“We have been hosting our annual butterfly experience for the last 28 years. And this is a fantastic event that’s been going on for the past two days, and it’s here in Dunwoody,” Nancy Longacre, Executive Director of Dunwoody Nature Center, told Channel 2. “And we have thousands of people from all over metro Atlanta, and they come, and we bring in these beautiful pollinators, and we have several different butterfly tents. So people can come in and spend time with the beautiful butterflies.”

The event featured artists, vendors, food, birds of prey, and lots and lots of butterflies. Longacre said thousands of people attended on Saturday and Sunday.

“Georgia Natural Gas is really excited to be a sponsor of the butterfly festival here today at the Dunwoody Nature Center,” Maurice Baker with Georgia Natural Gas said. “So, I was saying to the executive director, some people like cats, some people like dogs, but everybody loves butterflies.”

“A huge thing about the nature center is environmental education. We do environmental education starting at 18 months all the way to high school. So what we’re really trying to do is build future environmental leaders to make sure that people understand the importance of protecting our planet, protecting the environment, and protecting the pollinators,” Longacre said.

To learn more about the Dunwoody Nature Center, visit their website.

