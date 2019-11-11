0 This youth football team has chance at a national title -- but they need your help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - If the New England Patriots were all 7 years old, they wouldn’t be as good as the Central Dekalb Jaguars.

The Jaguars, who play at Wade Walker Park, are the No. 1 team in the state and No. 5 in the country. They have won 35 games and a number of tournaments so far this year.

"Man, they're great. They're the best team in Georgia at 7 years old. They work hard,” coach Howard Thornton said.

Now, the youth football team out of Stone Mountain has a shot at a national championship. Only problem is, it's in Miami and travel, food and lodging will be very expensive.

"It's the holidays and Christmas is a week away from our trip. It's important for us to raise any additional funds we can to help the parents,” team mom Crystal Carroll said.

The second graders have won several state and regional titles, but never a national one.

"We're the Peach State Classic champions. We're the South Carolina Invitational champions. We're the Centennial Bowl champs and we're the World Labor Day champs. And we just finished an undefeated season in the 'SEC' of youth football," team manager Darius Carroll said.

Carroll set up a GoFundMe to help cover the trip to the nationals.

"It's Dec. 11-15. We don't want to let the boys down. They've worked hard for this, and we want to make it possible," Darius Carroll said.

They hope enough folks will give a little to help this team get to south Florida and make a dream come true.

"To me, it's to see who is the best team. I think it's gonna be fun," tight end King Abrams said. "We put a lot of work into it. We have good teammates."

