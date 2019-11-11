0 4 of the highest paying holiday jobs you can get this season

ATLANTA - Whether you want to boost your holiday budget or find a permanent gig, seasonal jobs are a great way to accomplish either goal. As you start your job hunt, you may want to consider the following positions, which are some of the highest-paying holiday jobs you can get this season:

Mall Santa

It's a job where a few extra pounds could be an advantage. Atlanta-based Iconic Group hires Santas and their helpers for malls throughout the country, and weight is a question you'll need to answer on the application. The company also wants to know if you have your own Santa suit and if Mrs. Claus will be accompanying you.

You'll have to work long hours and may encounter some young kids who think you look a little scary at first, but the pay can range from $10,000 to $60,000 for over five or six weeks.

UPS drivers and driver helper

Sandy Springs-based UPS plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees – including seasonal drivers and helpers – to get holiday packages delivered on time this year. Seasonal drivers make an average of $19 an hour, according to GlassDoor.com, and you'll need to be prepared for a physical, fast-paced position. You'll be required to pass a DOT physical exam and must be able to lift, lower and carry packages that may weigh up to 70 pounds. Drivers must also have excellent customer service and driving skills.

Helpers won't drive the vehicle but instead will assist the driver in delivering packages.

Click here to apply for a seasonal driver job and here to apply for a driver's helper position.

Snow groomer

If you have professional experience operating heavy equipment like a bulldozer, you might want to apply to be a snow groomer at Stone Mountain Park's Snow Mountain.

You'll need to be at least 18 years old and will be responsible for grooming man-made snow and assisting with regular preventative maintenance and repairs of the Snow Plant.

Amazon warehouse/shopper team member

Amazon's business booms over the holiday shopping season, and they're hiring at their fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sort centers, Prime Now warehouses and Prime Now Shipping. Many of these jobs will require you to select, pack and ship orders.

Many different shifts are available, including day, sunrise, twilight, overnight and weekend.

You'll need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or the equivalent to land an Amazon job.

This article was written by Mary Caldwell, for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.