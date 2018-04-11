Thieves hit Tucker gas station twice in 2 days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say the smash and grab thieves broke into a Chevron on LaVista Road in Tucker twice in just 48 hours.
Workers spent Tuesday morning cleaning up the mess again.
Hear from clerks who work there, in a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta mayor on mass resignations: 'We needed a fresh look at our leadership'
- Prosecution rests its case in Tex McIver murder trial
- Sheriff's deputy fired after allegedly having sex on duty
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}