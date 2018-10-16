Thieves break into cars while school bus drivers were on their afternoon routes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Local school bus drivers were surprised when they returned from their afternoon routes to find that thieves had broken into their cars.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is at Buck Godfrey Stadium in DeKalb County, where officials said thieves broke into about 16 cars Monday afternoon.
"How was they able to do 16 cars in that amount of time and nobody see 'em?," driver Charles Lowe told Channel 2 Action News.
Some of the victims said the thieves did not get away with much but smashed their windows to rummage through their belongings.
"...but sixteen cars broken into?"— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) October 16, 2018
While DeKalb County School bus drivers were out on their afternoon routes, thieves broke into their cars!
Hear from one of the victims, next.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/PE4qfVIg20
